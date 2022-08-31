Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

