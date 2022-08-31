Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Trading Down 21.3%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 21.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.