Invst LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 448 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. 70,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,256. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

