Invst LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 22.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 384,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 13.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 72,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,738. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $363.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

