Invst LLC Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 12,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

