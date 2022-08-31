Invst LLC Buys 617 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.15. 71,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

