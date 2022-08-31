Invst LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

NYSE AMP traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $269.78. 2,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.80. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

