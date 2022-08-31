Invst LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 480,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

