Invst LLC Has $22.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 54,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

