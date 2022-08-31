Invst LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invst LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,158,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

