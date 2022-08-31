Invst LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,551 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Invst LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.94. 44,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

