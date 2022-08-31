Invst LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Invst LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 275,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $14,135,487 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

CRM stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. 100,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,851. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

