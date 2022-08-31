Invst LLC Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NetApp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,166. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.