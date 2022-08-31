Invst LLC Purchases 531 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 402,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,094,000 after buying an additional 119,689 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.90. 136,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

