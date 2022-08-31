Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 8,677 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 234,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 553,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

