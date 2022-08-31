IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLV opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Get IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.