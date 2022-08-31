iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.
iQIYI Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 122,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
