iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

iQIYI Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 122,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI Company Profile

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

