Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 289,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $344,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,134. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iris Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

