Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ironbark Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

In other news, insider Michael Cole purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($34,615.38).

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

