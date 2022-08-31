Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ironbark Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
In other news, insider Michael Cole purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($34,615.38).
