iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,302 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,948. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.