iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,962 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

