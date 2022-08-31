iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 613,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 28.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTK stock remained flat at $20.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,968. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

