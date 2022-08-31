iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 613,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 28.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTK stock remained flat at $20.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,968. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.