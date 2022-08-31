iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) is MetLife Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,159,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,727,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 140,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,652,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 259,894 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,909,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 23,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.