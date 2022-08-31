iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Increased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,014,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,428,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 900,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 17,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,164. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

