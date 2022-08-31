iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

