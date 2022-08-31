iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,558,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,422 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

