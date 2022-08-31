iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,299. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

