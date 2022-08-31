iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.11

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and traded as low as $41.21. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 752,947 shares.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 114,680 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

