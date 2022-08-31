iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,208,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWB stock opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.