iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Invst LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 22,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. 110,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

