iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 33,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.