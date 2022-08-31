IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

