Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 1,598,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,042.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Trading Up 5.9 %
Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
