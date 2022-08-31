Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 1,598,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,042.0 days.

Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

