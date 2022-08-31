Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 10.6% in August

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,340. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Iteris to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

