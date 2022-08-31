Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The company has a market cap of $625.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
