Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The company has a market cap of $625.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.