J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.71. 6,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. National Pension Service boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 149.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.