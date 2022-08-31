J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.71. 6,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. National Pension Service boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 149.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.