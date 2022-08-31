J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.26).

J Sainsbury stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 204.50 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,261. The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.67. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 312.50 ($3.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

