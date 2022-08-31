Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up approximately 5.7% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.20% of Silvergate Capital worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,083,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $18,525,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $16,687,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,188. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

