Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Decreases Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCYG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 56,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

