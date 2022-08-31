Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. PowerFleet accounts for about 1.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 2.01% of PowerFleet worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Trading Down 6.6 %

About PowerFleet

NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.