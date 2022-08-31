Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. CEVA comprises about 1.5% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.26% of CEVA worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,382. The firm has a market cap of $689.04 million, a PE ratio of 743.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

