Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Immersion makes up about 2.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMMR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

Immersion Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Immersion news, insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,141 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,152.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 574,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Singer purchased 64,007 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 566,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,166.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 144,258 shares of company stock worth $763,869. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,961. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Immersion Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.