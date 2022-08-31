Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 51,013 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,013 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Omeros worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 170,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 1,254.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 135,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

OMER stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,670. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

