Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Trims Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lessened its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.21% of Precision BioSciences worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 619,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 192,243 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 466,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

