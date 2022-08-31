Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Impinj comprises about 3.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.32% of Impinj worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Insider Activity

Impinj Stock Performance

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $660,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,649.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

