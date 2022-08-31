Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Down 0.9%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

