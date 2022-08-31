JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after buying an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.