Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, CLSA raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

