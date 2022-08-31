Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 12,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.94 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

