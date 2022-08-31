Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of JRSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 12,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.93. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.